BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of crash near Edenderry
Alternative routes are advised
Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car crash on the main Edenderry to Enfield road this Tuesday evening, April 24.
It's understood the crash occurred near Carbury and the road is blocked as a result. Gardaí, Ambulance and Fire Brigade personnel are attending the scene.
AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to use alternative routes as traffic is now at a standstill in the area.
It's unclear at this time if there are injuries at the scene.
More as we get it...
