BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of crash near Edenderry

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car crash on the main Edenderry to Enfield road this Tuesday evening, April 24.

It's understood the crash occurred near Carbury and the road is blocked as a result. Gardaí, Ambulance and Fire Brigade personnel are attending the scene.

AA Roadwatch are advising motorists to use alternative routes as traffic is now at a standstill in the area.

It's unclear at this time if there are injuries at the scene.

More as we get it...

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.