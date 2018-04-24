Gardaí begin searching canal for missing Offaly man

The Garda Water Unit are currently carrying out a search on the Grand Canal in Edenderry.

Gardaí confirmed to the Offaly Express that the sub aqua unit would be carrying out an operation in the town on Tuesday as part of their investigation in missing 26-year-old Edgars Leimanis.

The Offaly Express later photographed the Garda Water Unit at the scene on the canal on the Edenderry to Rathangan road on Tuesday morning.

Edgars Leimanis is missing from his home at Newberry Close, Edenderry since Saturday, March 31 2018. He was last seen leaving his home on that day. Newberry Close is located less than a 1km from the area of canal currently being searched by gardaí.

Edgars is a Latvian national and is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone who has seen Edgars or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

