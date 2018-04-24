Gardaí seize €3,000 worth of cocaine after stopping car in Offaly

Two men have been arrested after a drugs search by the new Laois-Offaly Garda Task Force.

The men were driving a car in Tullamore Town when they were stopped by the gardaí. Members of the task force then searched the vehicle and discovered €3,000 worth of cocaine.

Both men were arrested at the scene and detained at Tullamore Garda Station. One of the men, aged in his 20s, was charged to appear before Tullamore Dictrict Court on Tuesday, April 24.

The second man was released but a file was prepared and sent to the DPP.

