Baffling scenes as Garda squad car clamped in Tullamore

An image circulating on social media of a marked garda vehicle being clamped in Tullamore has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

A garda source confirmed that a marked vehicle was clamped in the carpark of the Bridge Shopping Centre in Tullamore on Monday morning, April 23.

It is unclear whether or not the guards in charge of the vehicle were on a call at the time but the vehicle was illegally parked near the main door on the carpark side of the shopping outlet.

There has been mixed reaction online with some people suggesting gardaí are "not beyond the law," while others argue it is illegal to clamp an emergency vehicle.

The Vehicle Clamping Act 2015 states a number of prohibitions on clamping. It says: A clamp shall not be fixed—

(a) in a clamping place, to—

(i) an ambulance (provided by a pre-hospital emergency care service provider recognised by the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council),

(ii) a fire brigade vehicle of a fire authority (within the meaning of the Fire Services Act 1981 ),

(iii) any vehicle used by a member of the Garda Síochána or the Defence Forces in the performance of his or her duties, or

(iv) a vehicle used in connection with the operation of electronic or other apparatus referred to in section 81 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 2010 under an agreement in accordance with subsection (7) of that section and which is at a location determined by a member of the Garda Síochána not below the rank of Superintendent.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.