Korean partnership and renewable energy jobs boost welcomed in West Offaly

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has commended Lumcloon Energy and its CEO, Nigel Reams on securing a partnership with Korean energy giant, Hanwha Energy Corporation to develop two large sustainable energy plants in Lumcloon and Shannonbridge.

Speaking following the official signing ceremony this morning in Tullamore between Lumcloon Energy and Hanwha Energy Corporation, Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said, “This is a hugely exciting development for Lumcloon Energy and for the west Offaly area."

“The cutting edge clean energy technology will complement the renewable energy sector and will greatly assist Ireland in reaching its renewable energy targets in the coming years. The battery storage technology which has been pioneered in Rhode by Nigel Reams facilitates the storing of renewable energy and will place Offaly firmly on the renewable energy map," she added.

“I would like to wish all at Lumcloon Energy every success with this new venture and I look forward to seeing the design and construction phase commence at the Lumcloon and Shannonbridge sites.”

