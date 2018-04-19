Nolan calls for mobile medical units in rural counties like Offaly

Offaly TD Carol Nolan is calling for the introduction of Mobile Medical Units in rural areas to mitigate the impact of fixed location service closures.

Commenting in response to the recent closure of Midoc services in Edenderry and Birr, Deputy Nolan stated that it is incumbent on elected representatives to adopt innovative approaches to the provision of health care services in rural areas as the challenges facing service providers are “not going to resolve themselves.”

“The recent closure of the Midoc services follows many other similar rationalisations across rural Ireland. Where traditional models of service delivery may no longer be sustainable to meet the demands of changing demographics or modern lifestyles; the failure to provide an alternative service model in these localities is entirely unacceptable."

"There are many global examples of innovation in the provision of quality medical services in remote locations from Flying Doctors in Australia to Mobile Medical Units in Canada. There are many solutions which the Government could consider to mitigate the impact of medical service rationalisation in rural communities and most certainly, mobile medical units should be part of that response," she explained.

"We have seen recent examples of HSE mobile Screening Units being deployed to Refugee Centres; charity funded mobile Breast Checks navigating the country, and a well-established national mobile Blood Transfusion service. Equipping and deploying high spec medical units is an entirely viable proposal,” she added.

Commenting today from Leinster House Deputy Nolan stressed that defending the retention of existing fixed location services is her primary priority, however in locations where services have been irretrievably withdrawn she will be advocating for replenishment through mobile services.

“I will be pressing Minister Harris on this proposal over the coming weeks and am certain such a proposal will garner widespread support from other rural TD’s across the country,” Deputy Nolan concluded.