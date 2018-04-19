Man found dead in Edenderry named locally

A man in his 30s found dead at a house in Edenderry on Tuesday, April 17, has been named locally as James Moore, who was from Carbury, Co. Kildare.

Gardaí have told the Offaly Express that they are "not treating the death as suspicious."

His body was found at a property at Granary Court in the centre of the town after gardaí were alerted to the area at around 11.45am on Tuesday morning.

The Offaly Express understands through gardaí that the man had not been seen for a number of weeks.

His body was removed to the morgue at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where a post mortem was carried out on Wednesday.

A cause of death has not been made public but gardaí are treating the death as a personal tragedy.

