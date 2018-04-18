Offaly County Council announce road closures 'in the interest of safety'

Offaly County Council has announced a number of road closures this week to facilitate upgrades.

The R357 from the Crossroads (R437) to its junction with the N62 in Cloghan will be closed from Thursday, April 19 at 10pm until midnight, while the R357 from Moystown Cross to its junction with the N62 in Cloghan will close from Friday, April 20 at 1am to 3am.

The closures have been deemed necessary in the interest for the safety of road workers and the public to facilitate the laying of a new wearing course through the Cloghan Crossroads Junction.

Traffic from Tullamore will be diverted along the R357 onto the Cluny Road (R437). Traffic from Banagher will be diverted along the R357 onto the Belmont Road (L 3009). Diversionary routes, will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

