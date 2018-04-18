Man found dead in Edenderry 'hadn't been seen for weeks'

A Garda spokesperson has told the Offaly Express that the discovery of a body in Edenderry on Tuesday morning, April 17, is "not being treated as suspicious."

The body of a man in his 30s was found at a property at Granary Court in the centre of the town after gardaí were alerted to the area at around 11.45am on Tuesday morning.

The Offaly Express understands the body was at the scene at Granary Court for some time, and gardaí have now told us that "the man had not been seen for weeks."

The man's body was removed to the morgue at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where a post mortem was carried out on Wednesday.

A cause of death has not been made public but gardaí are treating the death as a personal tragedy. It's reported locally that the man was living locally but was a native of Carbury, Co. Kildare.

