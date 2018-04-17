12 burglaries recorded every week in Laois-Offaly last year

New figures released by the Central Statistics Office reveal that there has been a 6% jump in burglaries in the Laois-Offaly Garda Division.

There were 650 cases of burglary recorded by gardaí in both counties in 2017, an increase of 36 from the 614 recorded in 2016.

There were a number of high-profile burglaries in Offaly last year, including an aggravated incident involving a farmer living alone near Birr.

These figures come as an www.insuremyhouse.ie survey reveal that 1 in 5 people have now either been the victim of a burglary or know someone who has been burgled in the last two years.

Nationwide, a 3.3% increase in burglaries was recorded, meaning the incidence level in Laois-Offaly increased at double the rate of the national figure. 19,092 burglary incidents were recorded in Ireland in 2017.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.