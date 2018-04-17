Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed as council issue 81 fines

A number of Offaly County Councillors have once again called for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed. They made the calls at the April meeting of Offaly County Council.

It was revealed at the meeting that 81 fines have been issued by the council so far this year and five prosecutions were pending on foot of a crackdown by enforcement teams throughout the county.

Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, Anna Marie Delaney, said that illegal dumping was "a serious issue" around Offaly, and is "a drain on resources" when it comes to cleaning up.

Cllr Eamon Dooley and Cllr Declan Harvey both spoke up in favour of a name and shame policy for those prosected for illegal dumping with Cllr Harvey pointing to a distinct problem on the Canal Line near Pullough.

Director of Services, Sean Murray responded to the calls by saying, "Offaly County Council is bound by the law of the land when it comes to these matters."

He elaborated to say that when these prosecutions go through the courts, Offaly County Council is not in a position to name them for a number of reasons, but the media would be free to attend and name those appearing on little charges.

Anna Marie Delaney said litter enforcement teams would continue to work in areas throughout the county to reduce the level of illegal dumping.

