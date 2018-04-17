Over half a million euro paid to Offaly County Councillors in 2017
The figure consists of monthly allowances, training expenses, conference expenses and representational payments
Over half a million euro paid to Offaly County Councillors in 2017
Offaly County Councillors received payments in excess of €500,000 in 2017 according to figures from Offaly County Council.
The local authority's Annual Report breaks down all the payments made to local representatives in 2017 across a number of headings.
The Basic Representational Payment for each councillor in 2017 was €17,065.04 and the average Monthly Allowance was €4,883 but the total paid to each councillor is as follows.
Eddie Fitzpatrick - €38,555.11
Noel Bourke - €33,822.61
Liam Quinn - €33,702.54
Peter Ormond - €33,254.59
Frank Moran - €29,181.66
John Clendennen - €28,807.65
Noel Cribbin - €28,029.88
Declan Harvey - €28,007.59
Tommy McKeigue - €25,917.07
John Carroll - €25,585.68
Eamon Dooley - €25,554.51
Danny Owens - €24,910.54
Dervill Dolan - €24,451.54
Brendan Killeavy - €23,390.08
Martin O’Reilly - €23,336.78
Sean Maher - €22,538.42
John Foley - €22,373.03
John Leahy - €22,077.10
Sinead Dooley - €16,095.66*
Tony McCormack - €6,334.43**
* From January 1, 2017 to August 31, 2017 - **From September 2017
Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick received the largest payment and included in his figure is a €10,000 Chairperson's Allowance and €3,934.68 for Foreign Travel. Cllr Fitzpatrick also had the fifth highest total for Expenses, Conferences and Training at €2,880.85.
Cllr Danny Owens topped the list for Expenses, Conferences and Training at €3,459 followed by Cllr Peter Ormond at €3,389.19 and Cllr Noel Cribbin at €3,085.97. Cllr Noel Bourke was just below the €3,000 mark taking home €2,949.58.
MORE TO READ: Offaly County Council spent over €57 million in 2017
Along with Cllr Fitzpatrick, Cllr Liam Quinn also received the €10,000 Chairperson's Allowance while Cllrs Noel Bourke and John Clendennen each received the Vice Chairperson's allowance of €2,000.
Eight councillors, Noel Bourke, John Carroll, John Clendennen, Dervill Dolan, Declan Harvey, Tommy McKeigue, Frank Moran and Peter Ormond, each received the SPC Chairperson's Allowance of €3,000.
Seven councillors received payments under the Municipal District Chairperson's Allowance. They were Noel Bourke (€3,500); Noel Cribbin (€2,500); Sinead Dooley (€1,407.69); Eamon Dooley (€2,500); Declan Harvey (€1,310.89); Frank Moran (€2,500); Peter Ormond (€3,500)
Only four councillors, John Foley, John Leahy, Tony McCormack and Sean Maher attended had no additional payments outside of their Representational Payment and their Monthly Allowance.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on