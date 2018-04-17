Offaly gardaí issue warning about garden trade scam

Laois-Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt. Graham Kavanagh, has issued a warning to homeowners over an increase in trade scams.

The number of rogue traders offering work around homes and gardens is on the rise and will remain so during the spring and summer months.

Sgt. Kavanagh warned, "we see an increase in hedge and tree-cutting and tarmac services scams."

"If getting work done about house ensure tradespeople are genuine and not scams," he added. Sgt. Kavanagh encouraged people to "only engage trades you can trust and verify and not strangers coming into the area," he concluded.

