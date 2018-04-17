Offaly County Council spent over €57 million in 2017 but still ran at a surplus for the year

Offaly County Council spent over €57 million across all its Divisions in 2017 according to the local authority's accounts.

A total of €57,612,420 was spent across eight divisions with Payroll Expenses accounting for €23,661,591 of that figure. Income from the divisions came to €35,745,946.

The largest expenditure was on Roads, Transportation and Safety which came to €16,730,297. Housing and Building accounted for just short of €10.5 million of the overall expenditure of the council in 2017. A full breakdown of Offaly County Council Income and Expenditure by division can be seen below.

The council's income from Rates increased by more than €1 million from 2016 to 2017 with a total of €16,631,937 generated from Rates in 2017.

Income from Local Property Tax increased by more than 9% year on year and garnered the council €7,656,288 in 2017.

All this meant that over the year, Offaly County Council ran at a surplus of €2,421,751.

Of that figure, over €1.8 million was transferred to reserves which means that the council's accumulated deficit from previous years has been reduced for five consecutive years and is now down to just over €3 million.

OFFALY COUNTY COUNCIL EXPENDITURE BY DIVISION

Housing & Building - €10,497,223

Roads Transportation and Safety - €16,730,297

Water Services - €4,755,232

Development Management - €6,456,992

Environmental Services - €7,482,323

Recreation & Amenity - €3,562,603

Agriculture, Education, Health & Welfare - €768,223

Miscellaneous Services - €7,359,528

OFFALY COUNTY COUNCIL INCOME BY DIVISION

Housing & Building - €11,158,281

Roads Transportation and Safety - €11,206,479

Water Services - €4,351,930

Development Management - €3,439,344

Environmental Services - €1,783,152

Recreation & Amenity - €669,098

Agriculture, Education, Health & Welfare - €231,841

Miscellaneous Services - €2,905,821