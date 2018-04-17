Offaly County Council spent over €57 million in 2017 but still ran at a surplus for the year
The Local Authorities income from Local Property Tax and Rates both increased dramatically year on year
Offaly County Council spent over €57 million in 2017 but still ran at a surplus for the year
Offaly County Council spent over €57 million across all its Divisions in 2017 according to the local authority's accounts.
A total of €57,612,420 was spent across eight divisions with Payroll Expenses accounting for €23,661,591 of that figure. Income from the divisions came to €35,745,946.
The largest expenditure was on Roads, Transportation and Safety which came to €16,730,297. Housing and Building accounted for just short of €10.5 million of the overall expenditure of the council in 2017. A full breakdown of Offaly County Council Income and Expenditure by division can be seen below.
The council's income from Rates increased by more than €1 million from 2016 to 2017 with a total of €16,631,937 generated from Rates in 2017.
Income from Local Property Tax increased by more than 9% year on year and garnered the council €7,656,288 in 2017.
All this meant that over the year, Offaly County Council ran at a surplus of €2,421,751.
Of that figure, over €1.8 million was transferred to reserves which means that the council's accumulated deficit from previous years has been reduced for five consecutive years and is now down to just over €3 million.
OFFALY COUNTY COUNCIL EXPENDITURE BY DIVISION
Housing & Building - €10,497,223
Roads Transportation and Safety - €16,730,297
Water Services - €4,755,232
Development Management - €6,456,992
Environmental Services - €7,482,323
Recreation & Amenity - €3,562,603
Agriculture, Education, Health & Welfare - €768,223
Miscellaneous Services - €7,359,528
OFFALY COUNTY COUNCIL INCOME BY DIVISION
Housing & Building - €11,158,281
Roads Transportation and Safety - €11,206,479
Water Services - €4,351,930
Development Management - €3,439,344
Environmental Services - €1,783,152
Recreation & Amenity - €669,098
Agriculture, Education, Health & Welfare - €231,841
Miscellaneous Services - €2,905,821
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on