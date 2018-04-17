Cowen 'deeply disappointed' with Midoc no-show at crunch Offaly meeting

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly Barry Cowen TD has reiterated his call for HSE management to reverse its decision to close the Midoc clinics located in Birr and Edenderry.

Deputy Cowen made the comments after he and other public representatives met with HSE management earlier this morning to discuss the issue.

Deputy Cowen has sought an additional meeting and has demanded that Midoc representatives attend and take on board the concerns of the local community.

Deputy Cowen said, “It’s deeply disappointing that no representative from Midoc was available to attend a meeting with public representatives this morning to discuss this issue."

"The manner in which the closure of these two clinics was announced was unsatisfactory considering there was no consultation with the local community, and now Midoc representatives won’t even attend a meeting to set out their rationale behind this decision," he added.

“I am totally opposed to the downgrading of GP services in Offaly. I'm calling for an independent review of this decision to be conducted. HSE management should work with Midoc to ensure these clinics can remain open."

"The focus should be on growing primary care services instead of cutting back on them. If additional funding is needed to help Midoc maintain existing services then this is something which should be explored," he continued.

“I’m seeking a follow up meeting with representatives of Midoc and my Fianna Fáil colleagues at the earliest opportunity in order to resolve this issue. It’s a serious matter that needs immediate attention."

