Gardai investigate discovery of dead baby in boot of car in Offaly

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a deceased newborn baby in the boot of a car in Offaly.

Gardai confirmed they are investigating the sudden death which was discovered in a car in Birr on March 29.

It's understood the death was discovered when the mother of the baby presented at Tullamore Hospital after delivering the baby in the vehicle days earlier.

Gardai confirmed that a post mortem examination was carried out on April 1 at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. It found that the child died from natural causes.



"A file will be prepared on the matter for the Coroner," the source said.

