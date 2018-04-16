Taoiseach attends Laois-Offaly Fine Gael reunification meeting

The inaugural meeting of newly formed Laois/Offaly Fine Gael Constituency Executive was held at the Macra na Feirme Hall Mountmellick on Friday night last 13th April.

Following the decision of the Boundary Commission to recommend the reunification of Offaly and Laois once again into a 5 seat Dáil constituency with the exception of Portarlington town and its hinterland, the local Fine Gael organisation has re-established the Laois/Offaly Fine Gael Constituency Executive.



The Laois/Offaly Fine Gael AGM saw the Macra na Feirme Hall in Mountmellick full as local delegates were joined by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, Mairead McGuinness MEP and Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Chairman, Kildare South Deputy, Martin Heydon.

The first part of the meeting saw the new officer board elected: Chairperson: Gerry Shinners, Mountmellick; Vice-chairperson: Jim Buckley, Tullamore; Secretary: John Martin, Lusmagh; Treasurers: Mary O’Donoghue, Daingean & Noel Ryan, Mountmellick.



Following the election of officers, the meeting was addressed by the local Dáil representatives Deputy Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan TD.



The AGM concluded and Mairead McGuinness MEP facilitated a live Town Hall question and answer session to the Taoiseach which was broadcast on Facebook Live. This provided an opportunity for members present in the Macra Hall and for people in to question the Taoiseach on the issues of the day.



At the event, An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD officially launched Fine Gael’s national consultation campaign ‘Have Your Say’.