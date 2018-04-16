WEATHER WARNINGS: Two Weather Warnings in place from Met Eireann with strong winds and rain on the way

Two Status Yellow Met Eireann Weather Warnings are currently in place with strong winds and rain on the way.

On a brighter note, the weather is forecast to pick up dramatically later in the week.

There is a Status Yellow Wind Warning in place for the entire country. Met Eireann is warning that south to southeast winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 80 and 110km/h. Winds strongest along Atlantic coastal counties at first but the strong winds will extend countrywide through the course of the Monday afternoon and evening. The warning is in place until 6am tomorrow. (Tuesday)

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford. Met Eireann is warning that rainfall accumulations of 25 to 50mm are expected over the period, with the potential for higher amounts on hills and mountains. Localised spot flooding possible. The warning is in place until 9am tomorrow. (Tuesday)