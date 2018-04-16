Beauty spot popular with Offaly walkers destroyed by illegal dumping

An area of woodland popular with walkers has been littered with household rubbish in a sickening case of illegal dumping.

Rahin Woods, which is located in Kildare, not far from the town of Edenderry, Co. Offaly, is hugely popular with walkers and joggers from the community.

It also supports a vast array of plant and animal life.

A community group in Kildare, the Balyna Parish Notice Board, posted an image on their Facebook page over the weekend of a large quantity of rubbish that had been dumped in the area.

They wrote: "This photo was taken by a lady and her husband out walking at Rahin Woods, bags and bags of household rubbish dumped at a side entrance to woods."

The photo has been widely condemned with followers labelling the act "disgusting" and "horrendous."

The foul behaviour brought out the good side of the community too as a group of locals banded together to clean up the rubbish.

PICTURED: The clean-up operation returned Rahin Woods to the beautiful amenity it has always been

