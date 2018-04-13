Edenderry Garda Station to get two new gardaí

Edenderry based Offaly County Councillor Noel Cribbin has said he's received assurance that Edenderry Garda Station will see its force increased from 13 to 15.

Speaking on Friday, Noel said, "I'm delighted to announce that following a meeting with the Chief Superintendent John Scanlon and Sergeant Kevin Quinn, the Edenderry Garda force is to be increased by two."

"As a result of this increase, it now means that there will be three gardaí on duty on each shift and this will improve greatly the opening times for the public to access the station for renewing passports and so on," Noel added.

The Chief Superintendent also recently announced plans for a new specialised drug unit in the division, and Noel Cribbin also welcomed this development that he envisages tackling "drug issues and unsociable behaviour" in the area.

"These welcome results have come about by constant questioning by myself and my fellow councillors," he claimed.

"I look forward to a more improved Garda presence in our area, a reduction in crime, drugs offences and anti-social behaviour into the future. I also welcome our two new members of the force to Edenderry and wish them a happy, safe and a long stay in our town," he concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

