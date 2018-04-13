Permission sought to turn derelict Edenderry garage into doctor's surgery

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council to turn a derelict car garage in Edenderry into a doctor's surgery.

The proposed development would take place on the Carrick Road in Edenderry at the site where Sheehy's Garage once operated from.

The redevelopment will involve renovation work, refurbishment of an existing structure, along with an 268 sq.m extension. This would virtually double the size of the existing building.

It is envisaged that the new building would house six consultation rooms, a reception area, waiting area, physiotherapy area, audiology area and a meeting/educational room.

The development is currently being considered by Offaly County Council with a planning decision due in the coming months.

