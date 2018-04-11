Garda search continues for Offaly man missing over ten days

Gardaí in Edenderry have confirmed that their search for a 26-year-old man missing for more than ten days is ongoing.

They wish to seek the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Edgars Leimanis, who is missing from his home at Newberry Close, Edenderry since Saturday, March 31.

Edgars, a Latvian national was last seen on that day when he left his home in Edenderry. He is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone who has seen Edgars or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.