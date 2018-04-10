18 patients on trolleys at Tullamore A&E department

The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today have revealed that 29 people are now awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital with a total of 68 across all three Midlands hospitals.

There are currently 18 patients on trolleys with a further 11 waiting in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 9 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 30 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded in the country today with 51 people awaiting a proper bed at their A&E department.

Nationally today, April 10, 591 patients are waiting for a proper bed.



