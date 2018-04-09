Councillor calls for new footpath in Offaly housing estate

Offaly County Councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick has called for a new footpath at an housing estate in the North Offaly village of Clonbullogue.

Residents from the Figile Manor estate in Clonbullogue are seeking to have a footpath put in place from the estate entrance to the village, says Fianna Fail councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick who has been contacted about this issue by concerned residents.

Cllr Fitzpatrick says he will be writing to the area engineer and the senior roads engineer in Offaly County Council seeking to have funding put in place to provide a footpath from the estate to the village to ensure safety for children attending the primary school and local playschool.

Cllr Fitzpatrick went on to say he believes such a footpath should have been put in place as part of the development when

the estate was been constructed.

He will continue to call for the provision to allow locals access the amenities of the village safely.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.