Fitzpatrick calls for upgrade works at Offaly sewage plant

Local Fianna Fail councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick is calling on Offaly County Council to provide a new access to the waste treatment plant located at Coolagarry, Walsh Island.

The waste treatment plant is currently accessed through a residential area of two rows of houses and "this access is now becoming very dangerous due to the increased volume of large tankers accessing this plant and the limited space for such tankers," Eddie claimed.

Cllr Fitzpatrick says he met with one of the environment section staff members last week at the Plant and looked at another possible access route at the back of the houses which he says "would provide a shorter and safer access to the plant."

"I will continue to work with the area engineer and the environment section to see if this proposal can be achieved," he told the Offaly Express.

"The current access through the residential area is in very poor repair and is included in this year's roads programme for resurfacing and when this work is completed it should be used only for residential use to ensure safety for families and their children," Fitzpatrick concluded.

