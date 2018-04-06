Tools stolen from Offaly County Council yard

Gardaí are investigating after a break-in and burglary incident at an Offaly County Council yard in Ferbane overnight on Wednesday, April 4.

It's understood the break-in occurred between Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning, April 6.

A number of tools, including generators, strimmers and power tools, were stolen from the yard during the incident. The tools taken have been valued at around €3,000.

Gardaí are appealing to members of public that may have seen suspicious vehicles or persons in the vicinity to contact them.

"We are appealing for people with CCTV footage from the area and from the Athlone side of the town out in the direction of Cloghan," a spokesperson said.

Elsewhere, on the same night, tools were stolen after a break-in at the Bord na Mona facility at Lemanaghan, near Ballycumber.

If you can help gardaí with their inquiries into these crimes, you can contact Birr Garda Station on 057-9169710.

