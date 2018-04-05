Planning permission refused for 20 houses in Offaly

Offaly County Council has refused to grant planning permission to a proposed housing development in Tullamore.

The applicant sought permission to build 20 houses, including 12 two-storey dormer semi-detached properties, one detached two-storey dormer and 7 terraced two-storey dormer houses.

The development was proposed for Daingean Road, Puttaghaun, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The application was refused for one reason and the reason was explained in the planner's report as the substandard design of the houses.

The decision pointed to design features such as "the lack of chimney features throughout the development, the hap haward gable elevations facing open space, the use of brick finishes as an overall external finish which is not used in the locality and the lack of sufficient variety in visual appearance along the proposed terrace given the narrow nature of the front elevations and the repetitive nature of the design."

The decision therefore concluded that the proposed development would be "injurious to the visual amenities of the area and therefore is not in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.