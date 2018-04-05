Offaly medical plant granted planning permission for extension

Medical company, Synergy Health Ireland Limited has been granted planning permission for a new extension at their premises in the IDA Business and Technology Park, Tullamore.

Offaly County Council has given the 6,418 sq. metre the planning green light with a number of conditions attached.

The company sought permission earlier this year for the development, which will include medical sterilisation chambers, warehousing, laboratory and ancillary accommodation, a new vehicle entrance, car park loading docks and canopy.

The update to the facility also plans to incorporate a link corridor, sprinkler pumphouse, service yard and a storage area for gas and associated plant equipment.

Relevant environmental impact reports were submitted as part of this application. All associated site works and landscaping will be facilitated.

