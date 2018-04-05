Tullamore office to be turned into new apartments
Offaly County Council have granted permission
Tullamore office to be turned into new apartments
Offaly County Concil has granted planning permission for the change of use of an office premises in Tullamore to a set of four apartments.
The property at 10 Church Sreet is a protected structure but has now been given the green light to be turned into accommodation.
The applicant, Gold & Amber Properties Ltd, lodged the proposal with Offaly County Council back in August 2017.
The building will be restored, repaired and altered to make it suitable for the residential development.
