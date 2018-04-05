Tullamore office to be turned into new apartments

Offaly County Concil has granted planning permission for the change of use of an office premises in Tullamore to a set of four apartments.

The property at 10 Church Sreet is a protected structure but has now been given the green light to be turned into accommodation.

The applicant, Gold & Amber Properties Ltd, lodged the proposal with Offaly County Council back in August 2017.

The building will be restored, repaired and altered to make it suitable for the residential development.

