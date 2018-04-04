BREAKING: Met Eireann issues two separate Status Yellow Weather Warnings

Met Eireann has issued two Status Yellow Weather Warnings as the winter weather continues into April

A Low Temperature Warning has been issued for Ireland. Met Eireann expects temperatures will fall to -3 or -4 degrees in many areas tonight. The warning is in place from 9pm this evening until 9am tomorrow.

There is also a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Met Eireann is forecasting that in the 24 hour period from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, there’ll be between 30 and 50 mm of rain in many areas with a risk of flooding. That warning is in place from 2pm on Thursday until 2pm on Friday