Gardaí investigating criminal damage at Edenderry filling station

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a filling station in the town on Tuesday evening, April 3.

Fellow customers alerted workers at Mangan's Centra on the Dublin Road after noticing criminal behaviour to the rear of the premises at approximately 6.30pm.

Gardaí have said damage was caused to a vacuum cleaner machine outside the premises. It is believed the perpetrators were attempting to break into the machine.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information about this incident can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.