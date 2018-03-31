Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Weather Warning

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning and a Status Yellow Weather Advisory for Sunday and Monday.

The Weather Advisory is for the entire country and is for heavy rain and strong easterly winds that will become widespread on Sunday evening and night, continuing into Monday morning. Met Eireann says the rain will turn increasingly to sleet as it spreads north with some snow on hills, and possibly at lower levels also in northern parts.

Further rain, sleet and hill snow for much of Monday in the far north. Elsewhere turning less cold with rain gradually giving way to showers. The Advisory is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

There is also a Stauts Yellow Rainfall Warning for Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford. Heavy rain is expected, especially near the coast, with totals 25 to 40 mm. That warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday until 12 noon on Monday