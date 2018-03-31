Newly crowed All Ireland Champions set for homecoming in Tullamore this evening

Colaiste Choilm are currently on their way back to town with the hard earned silverware

The crack is being had on the bus

The newly crowned All Ireland Hurling Champions from Colaiste Choilm are on their way back to Tullamore for a well deserved homecoming.

They will be back in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 7pm 

Earlier today they claimed the All Ireland Post Primary School Senior B title with an extra-time win over Maghera