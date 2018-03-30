Gardaí issue warning after 14 cars crash on single stretch of Offaly road

Gardaí have issued a warning to road users on the M7 after 14 cars crashed on the route through Offaly on Thursday. The accidents varied in severity with one person airlifted to hospital, but all were caused by sudden hailstone showers.

Met Éireann have warned of further hailstones for this afternoon, promting the gardaí to release a serious warning to motorists.

Hailstones are a year round occurrence in Ireland and can create very dangerous driving conditions due to their unpredictable and localised nature.



Gardaí attended a number of incidents yesterday which occurred on the M6 (junctions 14-15), M7 (junctions 22 -24) and M18 (junctions 15-16) between Roscrea and Gort and involved a number of vehicles. 14 of those vehicles crashed in Offaly between the Roscrea and Moneygall exits of the M7 between 2pm and 8pm.



In addition Gardaí also attended a number of other collisions on the Dunkettle Interchange Cork, Whitefriar St, Dublin 8 and Rathjordan, Herbertstown, Caherconlish.



Here is the latest advice from gardaí:

If you find yourself caught in a sudden downpour of hailstones, here are some tips to be aware of:

- Reduce your speed.

- Use your headlights (remember your day-time running lights only give light to the front of your vehicle.

- Slow down, reduce your speed without braking and increase your braking distance.

- If necessary warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights

- Avoid sudden steering movements or braking suddenly

Don’t forget to keep an eye on forecast and travel bulletins.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau advises the following: "Hailshowers pose significant risks to road users particularly on motorways. Drivers on motorways need to be vigilant and ready to stop when and if necessary and they need to be able to stop the vehicle safely in order to avoid collisions. Hailshowers have resulted in multivehicle crashes recently. Please drive to the conditions, reduce your speed and increase your braking distance."

