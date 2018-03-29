One person airlifted to hospital after collision on Offaly motorway

Gardai are urging motorists to take extra care on wet roads

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Source: @GardaTraffic on Twitter

One person has been airlifted to hospital after an accident on a stretch of motorway in Offaly earlier this afternoon. 

According to Gardai, the person was airlifted to hospital as a precaution.

The motorway was closed in both directions for a time with the northbound lane reopening first. The southbound lane reopened after 5pm.

Gardai are urging motorists to take care on wet roads and reduce speed. 

Gardai also say they will be out in force on the roads this Easter Weekend