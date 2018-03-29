UPDATE: Stretch of Offaly motorway reopens after earlier serious collision

The road has been closed throughout the afternoon

Offaly Express Reporter

A stretch of motorway in Offaly has reopened following an serious collision earlier today.

The M7 southbound had been closed between J22 Roscrea and J23 Moneygall but it has now reopened.