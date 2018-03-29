UPDATE: Stretch of Offaly motorway reopens after earlier serious collision
The road has been closed throughout the afternoon
A stretch of motorway in Offaly has reopened following an serious collision earlier today.
The M7 southbound had been closed between J22 Roscrea and J23 Moneygall but it has now reopened.
#TIPPERARY #OFFALY The M7 has reopened southbound. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 29, 2018
