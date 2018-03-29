New Offaly school building picks up Silver at ICE Awards

A school building project in Offaly has received a Silver Award at the Irish Construction Excellence Awards.

Carroll O’Keeffe & Killeen Civil Engineering picked up the award for the new school building at Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore.

A post on the Scoil Mhuire School Blog congratulated Carroll O’Keeffe & Killeen Civil Engineering on the award.

"Congratulations to our builders Carroll O’ Keeffe & Killeen Civil Engineering on winning the Silver award in the ICE Awards in the Mansion House in Dublin! What a wonderful achievement! Thank you to everyone for your support and for voting for our fabulous building."

The school project involved the upgrade of the existing Scoil Mhuire which was built in 1957.

A large new extension was added and the existing school was refurbished. Site works included the construction of a vehicular access and drop-off within the school grounds to alleviate the traffic chaos that existed on the main road fronting the existing school. The client requirements were for a school that met the needs of the increasing school population without the need for prefabricated structures.

The design by McOH Architects was novel and sympathetic to the retention of the 1957 building while providing a modern school extension.

The school also needed to continue to operate during the construction phase. Carroll O’Keeffe say that their previous experience in constructing in live school situations was of great benefit. The civil engineering expertise, provided by their joint venture partners Killeen Civil Engineering was used in dealing with large rock excavations with large volumes of water ingress. The rock and demolition waste were crushed on site to provide approved fill on site.

The completed scheme has been universally well received from a planning, educational and community perspective.