BREAKING: M7 closed in Offaly following 'serious crash'

UPDATE: The road has now fully reopened

Authorities have taken the decision to close a section of the M7 through Offaly after a serious collision.

AA Roadwatch reports that the M7 is now closed both ways between J22 Roscrea and J23 Moneygall.

Diversions are in place via the Old N7 (R445) through Roscrea so delays are now expected on that route.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

UPDATE

The M7 has reopened northbound between J22 Roscrea and J23 Moneygall, but the southbound carriageway remains closed between these two junctions.