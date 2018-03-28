Tools stolen from van outside Edenderry home

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating another case of theft from a parked vehicle in the town.

Gardaí were alerted to the latest incident of this kind in the area at approximately 11:10am on Saturday morning last, March 24.

The owner of a van on the Dublin Road discovered that a quantity of his tools had been stolen.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that "investigations are ongoing."

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.

