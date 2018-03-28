Assaulted man found lying on footpath in Offaly town

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating a number of recent assaults, including one suspected to have occurred on JKL Street on Sunday evening last, March 25.

While on patrol in Edenderry at 11.45pm on Sunday night, Gardaí discovered a man lying on the footpath outside a pub on the town's main street.

ALSO IN CRIME: Teenager hospitalised after Edenderry assault

When approached, the man claimed he had been assaulted and gardaí made the decision to phone for an ambulance.

The man was later taken to Tullamore General Hospital as gardaí launched an assault investigation.

They have confirmed to the Offaly Express that their investigations are continuing and asked for anyone with information about the alleged attack to contact them at Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.

Separately, gardaí in Edenderry are also investigating an alleged assault that saw a teenager taken to hospital on Friday last, March 23. See more on that story by clicking here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.