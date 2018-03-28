Teenager hospitalised after Edenderry assault

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating after an assault in the Granary Court area of the town.

On Friday last, March 23, gardaí were called to the scene of an alleged assault in the area shortly after 6.30pm.

It is reported that a young man in his late teens was assaulted at that site and required medical attention. He was transferred to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance with non-serious injuries.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into this alleged assault and anyone with information can contact Edenderry Garda Station on 04697-31290.

