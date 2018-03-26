Offaly GAA club pay tribute after tragic death of supporter

Clara GAA club in Offaly has paid tribute to former underage player, Clara native and long-term club supporter, Kevin Kelly, who was aged in his mid-50s.

"It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we hear of the sad passing of Kevin Kelly," the club wrote in a statement.

Kevin represented Clara GAA club at underage grades in both hurling and football. He made his way to London at a young age but never forgot his roots in his beloved home town of Clara.

Kevin was diagnosed with a Grade 4 Glioblastoma brain tumour on his 54th birthday in 2016. His brother Stephen took on a mammoth walk from Cork to Clara in 2017 to raise funds for cancer care in Tullamore, Cork and the UK.

Kevin's love of Gaelic Games, and Gaelic football in particular, continued across the Irish sea with Round Towers GAA club. He was always willing to help the club in any capacity.

"Kevin was a warm and generous person and made anyone who visited London more than welcome," Clara GAA said in a statement.

"Kevin was a proud Clara and Offaly man and always took a keen interest in how the club was doing both on and off the field," the statement continued.

"On behalf of Clara GAA club we want to pass on our deepest sympathies to the family and many friends of a true Gael and a real gentleman."

