BREAKING: Massive Lotto jackpot has been won tonight

The jackpot of €5,685,384 has been won in tonight’s main Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold in the south of the country.

The numbers drawn were 2, 17, 24, 25, 35, 40 and the bonus number was 36.

There was no winner of the Plus 1 draw which has a jackpot of €500,000. The numbers drawn were 2, 12, 15, 19, 35, 39 and the bonus number was 46.

There was also no winner of the €250,000 jackpot in the Lotto Plus 2 draw. The numbers drawn were 9, 17, 22, 24, 26, 40 and the bonus number was 14.

The winning raffle number was 6103.