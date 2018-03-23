Gardaí respond to 'situation' at Offaly secondary school

Gardaí were called to an incident today at Coláiste Iosagáin secondary school on the Offaly side of Portarlington.

The incident related to reports that an individual entered the school building and made threats to cause harm. The reports originated before lunch today, Friday, March 23.

The school's principal, Seamus Bennett, has moved to say that no knife was involved in the incident. He did confirm that Gardaí were called and that "they sorted out a situation for us."

Mr Bennett said there was "no knife and no-one was injured".

"It was not a current pupil in the school. I want to quell the rumours that anyone was hurt, no-one was injured," the principal said.

The school on the Offaly side of the town has over 1,000 boys and girls from a wide catchment area of both Laois and Offaly.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.