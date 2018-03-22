Teenager charged after thefts from 12 cars in Offaly

A teenager has been charged with a spate of thefts from vehicles in West Offaly.

Gardaí in Offaly arrested the 19-year-old after at least 12 thefts from vehicles in the Banagher, Cloghan and Shannonbridge areas between Monday night, March 19 and Tuesday, March 20.

It's understood power tools were among the property recovered by gardaí after the arrest. The teenager was charged with the offences on Thursday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.