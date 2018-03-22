TD calls for crunch meeting amid fears for Offaly jobs

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has called for a meeting with Bord na Móna to progress without delay its proposed plans for a biomass briquette plant at Derrinlough, Co. Offaly.

Deputy Corcoran Kennedy has called for a meeting with Bord na Móna management to discuss its proposed plans for the conversion of its peat briquette production facility to a large-scale biomass briquette plant at Derrinlough.

Responding to the decision by the company to exit the coal business, Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said “I am determined to ensure that production at Derrinlough is protected into the future. The company is a vital employer in West Offaly and I am working to ensure that employment in the facility grows in the years ahead."

“The transition to sustainable biomass production will ensure the viability of the domestic fuel business and it will also assist Ireland to reach its climate change commitments," Marcella added.

“I am calling for this meeting to ascertain from management the status of its development plans for the plant. I have been contacted by a number of concerned stakeholders recently who are anxious that the company delivers on its investment commitments to modernise and future proof production in Derrinlough.”

