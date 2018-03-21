BREAKING: Offaly TD suspended by party for three months

Sinn Féin Whip, Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD, has informed Offaly TD Carol Nolan of her suspension from the party for a period of three months.

The suspension follows Deputy Nolan’s decision to vote against legislation to allow a referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

In a statement this afternoon, the party noted that it is 'long standing Sinn Féin policy' to support repeal of the Eighth Amendment and 'to campaign in a referendum to achieve that objective'.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD commented, “People across society have deep and sincerely held views on the Eighth Amendment. I recognise and respect that fact. Carol holds strong, personal convictions on this matter. At all stages, the party has acknowledged and respected her views and her right to articulate those views."

Deputy McDonald continued, “However, Sinn Féin elected representatives are expected to respect policy decisions taken by the Ard Fheis and to vote in line with party policy. All Sinn Féin elected representatives, including members of the Oireachtas, are aware of this. Carol is a valued colleague and I very much regret this turn of events.

“However, as legislators we have a responsibility to vote as we are mandated by long standing Sinn Féin policy, a policy which we strongly believe is in the best interests of women," Deputy McDonald concluded.