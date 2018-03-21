Large number of vehicles hit in Offaly burglary spree

Gardaí in Offaly have arrested one man after a large number of thefts from vehicles in the Banagher and Cloghan areas.

The incidents occurred between Monday night, March 19 and Tuesday morning, March 20, when property from at least ten vehicles was taken.

Gardaí have now said one male suspect (19) has been arrested and remains in custody in Galway. Some property, believed to be the fruits of the crime spree, has been recovered.

Gardaí are still appealing for people with any information about this crime to contact their local garda station or for people to report any previously unreported cases from the incident.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.