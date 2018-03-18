WARNING: Extreme caution urged on roads after overnight snow and sub zero temperatures
Roads across the county are potentially very dangerous this morning after wintry conditions overnight
WARNING: Extreme caution urged on roads after over snow and frost
Motorists are being urged to use extreme caution this morning with overnight snow and freezing conditions leaving many roads in a treacherous state.
Cold & windy overnight with snow showers in the east continuing to spread across the country. Significant accumulations of snow are likely through Leinster & east-Ulster but snow-showers will be well scattered elsewhere. Lows -1 to -4C with severe frosts. Blustery Easterly winds pic.twitter.com/uTNMwa1dWs— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 17, 2018
Heavy snow showers overnight has left snow lying on many of the counties roads and sub zero temperatures have added to the danger.
In a warning issued before the weekend, Gardai urged motorists to be conscious of local conditions and take appropriate precautions.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on