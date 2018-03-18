WARNING: Extreme caution urged on roads after overnight snow and sub zero temperatures

Motorists are being urged to use extreme caution this morning with overnight snow and freezing conditions leaving many roads in a treacherous state.

Cold & windy overnight with snow showers in the east continuing to spread across the country. Significant accumulations of snow are likely through Leinster & east-Ulster but snow-showers will be well scattered elsewhere. Lows -1 to -4C with severe frosts. Blustery Easterly winds pic.twitter.com/uTNMwa1dWs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 17, 2018

Heavy snow showers overnight has left snow lying on many of the counties roads and sub zero temperatures have added to the danger.

In a warning issued before the weekend, Gardai urged motorists to be conscious of local conditions and take appropriate precautions.

Click here to see advice for driving in wintry conditions