WARNING: Extreme caution urged on roads after overnight snow and sub zero temperatures

Roads across the county are potentially very dangerous this morning after wintry conditions overnight

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

Motorists are being urged to use extreme caution this morning with overnight snow and freezing conditions leaving many roads in a treacherous state.

Heavy snow showers overnight has left snow lying on many of the counties roads and sub zero temperatures have added to the danger.

In a warning issued before the weekend, Gardai urged motorists to be conscious of local conditions and take appropriate precautions.

