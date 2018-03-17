Latest Met Eireann weather forecast

According to Met Eireann, today will be a cold, windy day. There will be a lot of dry weather in the western half of the country, with just the odd rain shower.

In the east there will be showers of rain, sleet and hail during the day, with snow on high ground. This evening, showers will turn to snow in on lower levels as well. Highest temperatures just 2 or 3 degrees in eastern areas and 5 to 7 this morning in Atlantic coastal counties. The fresh to strong easterly winds will add a significant wind chill.

A Status Orange Snow-ice Warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford. Met Eireann is forecasting scattered heavy snow showers will lead to accumulations in places and some drifting from 3am until 12pm on Sunday.

A Status Yellow Snow-ice Warning is in place for Ireland. Met Eireann is forecasting very cold conditions this weekend with wind chill and icy patches. Snow showers also but some areas staying dry, especially the northwest. That warning comes into place at noon today until 9am on Monday.

It will be cold and windy overnight. Mainly dry in Atlantic coastal counties, but snow showers elsewhere. These heaviest and most frequent over east Leinster, with accumulations likely here. Lowest temperatures zero to -3 degrees, and feeling colder in the east to northeasterly wind.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be a very cold day, with further sleet and snow showers - these heaviest and most frequent over Leinster and east Munster. Some further accumulations of snow, mainly in eastern areas. Top temperatures only 1 to 4 degrees and the northeast to easterly winds will continue to bring a significant wind chill.

Sunday night will be very cold and frosty with some icy surfaces. Some dry clear spells, but scattered sleet and snow showers also. Lowest temperatures zero to -3 C., in moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds.

Frost and ice will clear gradually, so that Monday will be a cold, bright day, with some sunny spells at times. But there will still be a few light wintry showers scattered about, these mainly in eastern areas. Top afternoon temperatures 3 to 6 C., in moderate east to northeasterly breezes, which will be fresh at times along the east coast. Very cold and frosty overnight, with icy surfaces. Lowest temperatures zero to -5 C., with some mist and fog patches also.